Unfassbare Verwandlung: Dieser Büro-Nerd gilt jetzt als mega-heiß - Kleiner Tipp vom Friseur gab Anstoß

Nicht wiederzuerkennen

+ © Screenshot / Instagram: gwilymcpugh Gwilym Pugh legte eine beeindruckende Total-Verwandlung vom Büro-Nerd zum gefragten Männer-Model hin. © Screenshot / Instagram: gwilymcpugh

Vom pummeligen Schreibtischtäter entwickelte sich dieser Mann zum gefragten Model und Frauenschwarm. Den Startschuss gab ein Tipp vom Friseur.

London - Wer wünscht sich nicht manchmal eine Veränderung, ein paar Kilo weniger, stylishere Klamotten oder Ähnliches, um zu dem Hingucker zu werden. Ein Mann aus London hatte wohl ähnliche Träume. Er packte es an und hat eine Komplett-Verwandlung hingelegt, die einfach nur überwältigend ist. Vom netten Typen vom Schreibtisch nebenan wurde Gwilym Pugh zu einem gefragten Männer-Model, das wohl viele Frauenherzen höher schlagen lassen dürfte. Es ist eine Geschichte, die beeindruckt.

Die unglaubliche Wandlung von Gwilym Pugh begann, laut einem Bericht der englischen Daily Mail, vor einigen Jahren. Der heute 33-Jährige war damals ein Versicherungskaufmann, der knapp zwölf Stunden am Tag von zu Hause aus schuftete. Eine Knieverletzung hinderte ihn demnach daran, Sport zu betreiben. Der Londoner wirkt auf alten Fotos wie der nette Kollege von nebenan, leicht übergewichtig und mit Brille.

Total-Verwandlung über fünf Jahre

Doch in wenigen Jahren entwickelte sich Gwilym Pugh zu einem echten Frauenschwarm. Der Rotschopf verlor mehr als 40 Kilo und schaffte den Sprung von 127 kg auf schlanke 82. Dazu beeindruckt der 33-Jährige mit einem durchtrainierten Körper, einer langen Haar-Mähne, sowie einem stylishen roten Voll-Bart. Doch nicht nur optisch hat sich Pugh sehr verändert: Nach der Körper-Transformation folgte auch die berufliche. Heute modelt der Londoner für große Marken wie Diesel oder Labels von David Beckham. Wie hat er das geschafft?

Über Instagram wird er als Model entdeckt

Der Daily Mail berichtet Gwilym Pugh, dass er vor Jahren beschloss, gesünder sein zu wollen. Er gründete eine Folk-Band und bekam den guten Rat von seinem Friseur, sich auch deshalb einen Vollbart stehenzulassen. Dazu begann er, hart zu trainieren und setzte sich selbst auf Diät. Der frisch gebackene Musiker kündigte seinen Job und vollzog innerhalb von fünf Jahren die Total-Verwandlung.

Via Instagram wurde Gwilym Pugh dann von einem Modeschöpfer entdeckt und bekam so seine ersten Model-Jobs. Der heute 33-Jährige ist nun ein gefragtes Männer-Model, reist für Foto-Shootings um die Welt und schaffte es auch schon in das Männer-Magazin GQ.

Auch wenn Gwilym Pugh an Extremen kaum zu überbieten ist, gibt es ähnliche Geschichten. So vollzog auch eine junge Frau aus dem Münchner Umland eine totale Körper-Transformation.

Auch interessant: Eine etwas andere Verwandlung legte eine 17-Jährige aus Bangkok hin: Sie galt als haarigstes Mädchen der Welt - bevor sie sich aus Liebe das Gesicht rasierte.

rjs