Plus-Size-Model macht im Bikini Badeurlaub und fühlt sich auf einmal fies verspottet 

Plus-Size-Model Felicity Hayward macht Strandurlaub in Griechenland und trägt einen knappen schwarzen Bikini. Plötzlich fühlt sich Hayward unwohl.

Athen - Es ist ein schöner Sonnentag an einem Strand in Griechenland. Das erfolgreiche Plus-Size-Model Felicity Hayward, gerne gebucht von großen Marken, genießt die Sonne im knappen schwarzen Bikini. Plötzlich fühlt sich die 29-Jährige unwohl. Auf ihrem Instagram-Accout teilt sie den Grund für ihren Unmut mit ihren Abonnenten.

„An das Pärchen, das am Strand sitzt, sich über mich lustig macht und Fotos von mir und meinen Freunden im Urlaub schießt, weil wir knappe Bikinis tragen: Ich werde 15 Minuten vor euch stehen und dieses krasse Foto machen, weil mein Körper genauso viel wert ist wie eurer, Ihr Süßen. Nur weil ihr einen trainierten Fitness-Body habt, bedeutet das nicht, dass ihr mehr Respekt verdient. Der Vergleich ist ein Feind der Freude. Ich werde mein bestes Leben so weiterleben und ihr könnt euch weiter um eure Unsicherheiten kümmern.“ Viele User feiern das Statement des Models. „Du siehst großartig aus“, lautet ein Kommentar. „Gratulation zu deinem Selbstvertrauen“, kommentiert ein anderer. Es finden sich aber auch kritische Stimmen. Instagram-Nutzerin kyra_vankriekinge etwa schreibt: „Sie sollten so nicht über dich reden, aber du solltest auch nicht Übergewicht propagieren. Dies ist eine der häufigsten Todesursachen und wegen dir denken einige Menschen, dass es normal sei. Ich denke auch, dass dein Bikini tatsächlich zu klein ist.“

Das Thema Bodyshaming liegt dem Model am Herzen, Hayward rief auf Instagram die Bewegung #SelfLoveBringsBeauty („Selbstliebe bringt Schönheit“) ins Leben.

