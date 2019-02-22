Komplett-Verwandlung: So wurde dieser Nerd zum heißen Frauenschwarm - Tipp vom Friseur gab Anstoß

Vom pummeligen Schreibtisch-Nerd entwickelte sich dieser Mann zum gefragten Model und Frauenschwarm. Den Startschuss gab ein Tipp vom Friseur.
London - Wer wünscht sich nicht manchmal eine Veränderung, ein paar Kilo weniger, stylishere Klamotten oder Ähnliches, um zu dem Hingucker zu werden. Ein Mann aus London hatte wohl ähnliche Träume. Er packte es an und hat eine Komplett-Verwandlung hingelegt, die einfach nur überwältigend ist. Vom netten Typen vom Schreibtisch nebenan wurde Gwilym Pugh zu einem gefragten Männer-Model, das wohl viele Frauenherzen höher schlagen lassen dürfte. Es ist eine Geschichte, die beeindruckt.
Die unglaubliche Wandlung von Gwilym Pugh begann, laut einem Bericht der englischen Daily Mail, vor einigen Jahren. Der heute 33-Jährige war damals ein Versicherungskaufmann, der knapp zwölf Stunden am Tag von zu Hause aus schuftete. Eine Knieverletzung hinderte ihn demnach daran, Sport zu betreiben. Der Londoner wirkt auf alten Fotos wie der nette Kollege von nebenan, leicht übergewichtig und mit Brille.
Total-Verwandlung über fünf Jahre
Doch in wenigen Jahren entwickelte sich Gwilym Pugh zu einem echten Frauenschwarm. Der Rotschopf verlor mehr als 40 Kilo und schaffte den Sprung von 127 kg auf schlanke 82. Dazu beeindruckt der 33-Jährige mit einem durchtrainierten Körper, einer langen Haar-Mähne, sowie einem stylishen roten Voll-Bart. Doch nicht nur optisch hat sich Pugh sehr verändert: Nach der Körper-Transformation folgte auch die berufliche. Heute modelt der Londoner für große Marken wie Diesel oder Labels von David Beckham. Wie hat er das geschafft?
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I can’t believe it was exactly one year ago today @walesonline published the first article about my transformation before it went viral and turned my life upside down! Scroll right to see more >> Crazy how times flies! Once again thank you for all your support and kind words. I might not always get the chance to reply to all of your DMs but I do see them and want to say thank you! Remember that you can change your life if you want to! You just have to find the right motivation, a bit of blind faith and a lot of perseverance! Happy Valentines Day to all of you! You’re the best ❤️ . . . . . #transformation #motivation #remymartin #fattofit #fattofitjourney #gwilympugh #gingermen #gingerhair #fatlossjourney #fatloss #transformationtuesday #inspiração #cabelo #barba #inspritation #fitnessinspo @muitabrisa @purowebeoo @menwearguide @sad_humor @handpickedhighlights @menshumor #glowup
Über Instagram wird er als Model entdeckt
Der Daily Mail berichtet Gwilym Pugh, dass er vor Jahren beschloss, gesünder sein zu wollen. Er gründete eine Folk-Band und bekam den guten Rat von seinem Friseur, sich auch deshalb einen Vollbart stehenzulassen. Dazu begann er, hart zu trainieren und setzte sich selbst auf Diät. Der frisch gebackene Musiker kündigte seinen Job und vollzog innerhalb von fünf Jahren die Total-Verwandlung.
Via Instagram wurde Gwilym Pugh dann von einem Modeschöpfer entdeckt und bekam so seine ersten Model-Jobs. Der heute 33-Jährige ist nun ein gefragtes Männer-Model, reist für Foto-Shootings um die Welt und schaffte es auch schon in das Männer-Magazin GQ.
Auch wenn Gwilym Pugh an Extremen kaum zu überbieten ist, gibt es ähnliche Geschichten. So vollzog auch eine junge Frau aus dem Münchner Umland eine totale Körper-Transformation.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Thank you India for having myself and @tommybrady7 and showing us amazing hospitality, culinary delights and beautiful landscapes. This is the last of my shots from this trip. I had such an amazing time and hope to be back soon one day! Onto the next adventure. I’ll soon be sharing my next set of plans, focused around responsible travel, highlighting the impact of world travel and how I aim to negate and offset my footprint hopefully making a positive impact. It’s great to be cultured and well travelled but we can’t be completely ignorant to the price this comes at. Keep an eye out... I’ll explain more soon! . . . . . #VisitIndia #India #Hampi #passionpassport #artofvisuals #lensbible #stayandwander #roamtheplanet #earthofficial #eclectic_shotz #gingerhair #redhead #longhair #menwithlonghair #ginger #gingermen #gingerbeard #redbeard #beard #beards #beardlove #manbunlifestyle #beardporn #wandrd
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
It’s that time of year again... Top Nine time! Unfortunately they’re pretty much all of my face... hopefully this will change in 2019! 2018 has been an absolute rollercoaster with the highest highs and the lowest lows. It’s been possibly even more transformative than the last decade ending with a lot more mental clarity than the beginning of the year. I feel I know myself better and am now in a lot better position to hopefully make a positive impact on the world and other peoples lives. As always I’m in your, my followers, debt for enabling me to stumble along this journey trying to find my way. Thank you to every last one of you for your support! You all make such a difference and I’m truly grateful ❤️ #keeponkeepingon #2018bestnine #noexcuses #transformation
Auch interessant: Eine etwas andere Verwandlung legte eine 17-Jährige aus Bangkok hin: Sie galt als haarigstes Mädchen der Welt - bevor sie sich aus Liebe das Gesicht rasierte.
rjs