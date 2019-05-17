Laura Dahlmeier: Biathlon-Olympiasiegerin beendet mit nur 25 Jahren Karriere

Doppel-Olympiasiegerin Laura Dahlmeier verkündet mit nur 25 Jahren, dass sie ihre Biathlon-Karriere beendet.

Berlin - Doppel-Olympiasiegerin Laura Dahlmeier aus Garmisch-Partenkirchen hat am Freitag überraschend das Ende ihrer Biathlon-Karriere verkündet. Die 25-Jährige teilte in den Sozialen Netzwerken mit, dass sie „nicht mehr die hundertprozentige Leidenschaft, die für den Profisport erforderlich ist“, verspüre.

Nach einer „unfassbar harten Saison voller Höhen und Tiefen“ habe sie deshalb „nach längerem Überlegen entschieden, meine aktive Biathlon-Karriere zu beenden“.

Dahlmeier hatte bei den Winterspielen in Pyeongchang 2018 Gold in Sprint und Verfolgung sowie Bronze im Einzel gewonnen. Bei der WM in diesem Jahr in Östersund hatte sie ebenfalls Bronze in Sprint und Verfolgung geholt, insgesamt feierte sie sieben WM-Erfolge. Immer wieder hatte sie zuletzt aber auch mit gesundheitlichen Problemen zu kämpfen.

