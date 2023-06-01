Gartenspaß im Sommer

Heiße Deals bei OBI – Pools & Planschbecken im Angebot

Aktualisiert:

rosa Gummi-Flamingo im Pool
Bis 14. Juni Top-Angebote für alle Wassernixen bei OBI
Letztes Jahr waren Pools und Planschbecken schnell ausverkauft! Auch der Sommer 2023 wird wieder heiß – behalten Sie einen kühlen Kopf und greifen Sie schon jetzt zu! Bei OBI gerade im Sonderangebot.

Hinweis an unsere Leser: Wir erstellen Produktvergleiche und Deals für Sie. Um dies zu ermöglichen, erhalten wir von Partnern eine Provision. Für Sie ändert sich dadurch nichts.

Erinnern Sie sich an den letzten Sommer? Teilweise bis zu 40 Grad im Schatten, alle haben geschwitzt – nur die glücklichen Poolbesitzer nicht!

Seien Sie dieses Jahr also schlau und greifen Sie schon jetzt zu bei den sommergünstigen Angeboten bei OBI: Pools für den Garten und Planschbecken für die Kleinen gibt es nur bis 14. Juni zum Aktionspreis. Die besten Angebote haben wir hier für Sie zusammengefasst.

Die besten Angebote für Garten-Pools

Die günstigsten Angebote für Planschbecken & Aufblas-Pools

Die besten Angebote für Whirlpools

