Gartenspaß im Sommer
Heiße Deals bei OBI – Pools & Planschbecken im Angebot
Aktualisiert:
Letztes Jahr waren Pools und Planschbecken schnell ausverkauft! Auch der Sommer 2023 wird wieder heiß – behalten Sie einen kühlen Kopf und greifen Sie schon jetzt zu! Bei OBI gerade im Sonderangebot.
Erinnern Sie sich an den letzten Sommer? Teilweise bis zu 40 Grad im Schatten, alle haben geschwitzt – nur die glücklichen Poolbesitzer nicht!
Seien Sie dieses Jahr also schlau und greifen Sie schon jetzt zu bei den sommergünstigen Angeboten bei OBI: Pools für den Garten und Planschbecken für die Kleinen gibt es nur bis 14. Juni zum Aktionspreis. Die besten Angebote haben wir hier für Sie zusammengefasst.
Die besten Angebote für Garten-Pools
- 59,99 € statt
119,95 €– Bestway Fast Set Aufstellpool-Set Ø 366 x 76 cm
- 129,99 € statt
159,94 €– Stahlrahmen-Pool Set Steel Pro Max Frame Ø 305 x 76 cm Rund
- 579,99 € statt
699,95 €– Stahlwandpool Komplett-Set in Ovalform 488 x 305 x 107 cm
- 649 € statt
799 €– zum Einbauen oder Aufstellen Summer Fun Stahlwand Pool Ø 300 cm x 120 cm
- 649 € statt
749 €– Holzoptik + Filterpumpe EXIT Wood Pool Ø 450 x 122 cm
- 849,99 € statt
1.299,95 €– Steinoptik Steel Comfort Pool 610 x 366 x 122 cm
- 879,99 € statt
949,00 €– Premium Frame Pool Set Prism Clearview Ø 488 cm x 122 cm
- 959,999 € statt
1.099 €– Elite-Pool mit massivem Stahlrahmen 549 cm x 274 cm x 132 cm
- 999 € statt
1.149,95 €– Stahlwandpool Komplett-Set mit Sandfilteranlage Ø 360 x 120 cm
- 1.349 € statt
1.699 €– Komplettset Stahlwand Pool in Ovalform 525 cm x 320 cm x 150 cm
- 1.729 € statt
1.990 €– Komplettes Stahlwand-Pool-Set Atlantis Ø 550 cm x 132 cm
Die günstigsten Angebote für Planschbecken & Aufblas-Pools
- 14,99 € statt
28,95 €– XL-Planschbecken Metallic türkis Ø 150 cm Rund
- 18,99 € statt
23,90 €– Baby Pool in Pilz-Form
- 32,99 € statt
39,99 €– Happy People Family Pool mit Sichtfenster 200 cm x 150 cm x 50 cm
- 33,99 € statt
49,99 €– Familienpool mit Sitz Tropical Paradise 51 cm x 231 cm x 231 cm
- 59,99 € statt
119,95 €– Bestway Fast Set Aufstellpool-Set Ø 366 x 76 cm Rund
- 114,99 € statt
139 €– Quick Pool Aufblasbar in Rattanoptik Ø 366 cm x 76 cm
- 119,99 € statt
149,94 €– Kinder-Planschbecken mit Baldachin Ø 244 cm x 51 cm Rund
- 499,99 € statt
599 €– Quick Pool Set Aufblasbar Blau 549 cm x 345 cm x 107 cm
Die besten Angebote für Whirlpools
- 499,99 € statt
699 €– Home Deluxe Whirlpool Drop Ø 185 cm x 65 cm Rund
- 629,99 € statt
799,95€ – AirJet Whirlpool in Ovalform 270 cm x 180 cm x 71 cm Oval
- 669,99 € statt
849 €– Leather Premium Whirlpool Schwarz für 2 Personen
- 679 € statt
899,95 €– Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Whirlpool Grenada AirJet Ø 236 cm x 71 cm rund
- 689,99 € statt
799 €– mit Massagedüsen PureSpa Deluxe Ø 196 cm x 71 cm