„Grauhaar“ soll Prigoschin ersetzen: Wer ist Putins Favorit als neuer Anführer der Gruppe Wagner?

“Sedoy” is Andrei Troshev, pictured here with Putin in 2016 alongside other Wagner cmdrs. Troshev is directly to Putin’s right. Dmitry Utkin, Wagner’s top military cmdr, is to Putin’s far left. The others are Andrei Bogatov (“Brodyaga”) and Alexander Kuzbetsov (“Ratibor”). pic.twitter.com/6dWKxrDHPe