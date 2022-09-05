Rund um die tolle Knolle: Kartoffeltag in Dörverden-Westen

Von: Christel Niemann

Teilen

Bei den Gewächshäusern von LohmannsHof in Westen, ging es am vergangenen Sonntag primär um die Kartoffel. Insbesondere Familien haben beim schon traditionellen Kartoffeltag auf den an der Kreisstraße gelegenen Anbauflächen des Bioland-Betriebs in die Hände gespuckt und eigenhändig ihre ganz persönliche Kartoffelernte eingebracht.

1 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

2 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

3 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

4 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

5 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

6 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

7 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

8 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

9 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

10 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

11 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

12 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

13 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

14 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

15 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

16 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

17 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

18 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

19 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

20 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

21 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

22 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

23 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

24 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

25 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

26 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

27 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

28 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

29 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

30 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

31 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

32 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann

33 / 33 Kartoffeltag © Christel NIemann