Rund um die tolle Knolle: Kartoffeltag in Dörverden-Westen Erstellt: 05.09.2022, 14:48 Uhr Von: Christel Niemann
Bei den Gewächshäusern von LohmannsHof in Westen, ging es am vergangenen Sonntag primär um die Kartoffel. Insbesondere Familien haben beim schon traditionellen Kartoffeltag auf den an der Kreisstraße gelegenen Anbauflächen des Bioland-Betriebs in die Hände gespuckt und eigenhändig ihre ganz persönliche Kartoffelernte eingebracht.
