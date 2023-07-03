Startseite Lokales Landkreis Diepholz Bassum Spanische Partystimmung Erstellt: 03.07.2023 Aktualisiert: 04.07.2023, 05:03 Uhr Teilen 1 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Partystimmung. © Wolfgang Defort 2 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Partystimmung. © Wolfgang Defort 3 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Partystimmung. © Wolfgang Defort 4 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Partystimmung. © Wolfgang Defort 5 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Partystimmung. © Wolfgang Defort 6 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Partystimmung. © Wolfgang Defort 7 / 72 Alvaro Soler sorgte vor 1700 Besuchern an der Freudenburg für spanische Bassum – Nach Sänger Nico Santos am Freitag- und der Band Revolverheld am Samstagabend hat am späten Sonntagabend mit Alvaro Soler ein dritter musikalischer Beitrag von nationalem Format an der Freudenburg in Bassum seine Visitenkarte abgegeben und damit das Bassum-Open-Air-Wochenende beendet. Der spanisch-deutsche Sänger sorgte für einen Abend mit „spanischer Partystimmung“, wie Festival-Veranstalter Oliver Launer hinterher zusammenfasste.