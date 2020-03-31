Emotionaler Abschied
"The Walking Dead": Wird Michonne zurückkehren? Das sagen die Serien-Macher
Michonne-Darstellerin Danai Gurira hat "The Walking Dead" endgültig den Rücken gekehrt. Doch es könnte sein, dass sie noch einmal in ihre Rolle schlüpft.
+++Vorsicht, es folgen Spoiler zur 10. Staffel von "The Walking Dead"+++
- Zuschauer von "The Walking Dead" mussten sich in der 13. Folge der 10. Staffel von Fanliebling Michonne (Danai Gurira) verabschieden.
- Ein ehemaliger "The Walking Dead"-Darsteller widmet Gurira einen emotionalen Instagram-Beitrag.
- Die finale Folge der gefürchteten Schwertkämpferin lässt Spielraum für einen erneuten Auftritt offen.
In der 13. Folge der 10. Staffel ist nun geschehen, worauf sich die "The Walking Dead"-Fans bereits seit längerem vorbereitet haben: Danai Gurira schlüpfte zum letzten Mal in die Rolle von Michonne. Schon mehrere Monate zuvor kündigte die Darstellerin an, aus der Serie auszusteigen*.
Michonne stirbt allerdings keinen dramatischen Serientod - was viele Fans bereits befürchteten*. Stattdessen verlässt sie ihre Gruppe, um nach Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) zu suchen. Dieser hat die vermeintlich fatale Explosion in der 9. Staffel nämlich überlebt.
Danai Gurira verabschiedet sich von den "The Walking Dead"-Fans
Michonne war seit der 2. Staffel ein wichtiger Teil des "The Walking Dead"-Universums*. Aus diesem Grund fiel Danai Guriras Abschied von ihren langjährigen Fans besonders emotional aus. In einem mehrere Absätze langen Instagram-Beitrag dankt sie den Zuschauern für die wunderbare Zeit:
To My TWD Family - Is it possible to feel your heart is broken and overwhelmed with love all at once? Leaving Michonne was one of the hardest things I have ever done. I am so grateful for the kindness, beauty, and generosity of love that I have received over the last couple of days. I have changed and grown living in this role which has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play. The astounding #WalkingDead fandom who supported the characters we created and the world we strived to bring to life are the ones who made this incredible journey possible. To receive so much love from you means everything to me. Thank you to the amazing cast and crew I had the pleasure and honor to work with to tell this story. SO many incredible human beings. I leave knowing with every ounce of my being how hard it is to find that type of community and connection. People who have your back, true collaborators who are pursuing the story above all things and who are pouring it out with love and abundance. The balm in it all is this amazing family I have gained. Everyone, from Andy Lincoln to every last faithful fan, everyone is #TWDFamily, and I am so thankful for that family. And I know it never stops. We will continue to grow and be together in various ways along the journey. We have touched each other. And so, it never ends. Thank you so much for the videos and tributes; for all the messages of love and support. For sharing what #Michonne meant to you. They have enriched me so much during this difficult time in the world. I cannot express my love and gratitude enough. Always, Danai
Abschied nimmt allerdings auch Schauspieler Andrew Lincoln, der als Rick Grimes lange Zeit mit Gurira vor der Kamera stand. Er singt der Schauspielerin auf Instagram ein Lied und lässt die alten Zeiten Revue passieren:
This means a lot. Made me laugh and cry. Thank you so much Andy! (Great vocals! And piano skills! Is there anything this man can’t do?!!!) You are one of the most incredible human beings on the planet. I’ll cherish the journey with you and the whole #TWDFamily always.
Ein viel zu früher Abschied von Michonne? Darum könnte sie zurückkehren
Da Michonne in ihrer letzten Folge nicht stirbt, sondern sich stattdessen einer anderen Gruppe anschließt, lassen die Macher Spielraum für eine neue Geschichte offen. Wie Serien-Chef Scott M. Gimple in einem Interview mit The Hollywood Reporter andeutet, ist beispielsweise ein Auftritt in den kommenden Filmen über Rick Grimes* möglich.
Michonnes letzte Szenen bieten allerdings auch die Chance, eine komplett neue Geschichte, die sich nur um sie dreht, zu erzählen. Gimple erklärt deshalb, dass die Macher von "The Walking Dead" diese Möglichkeit vielleicht nutzen - eventuell, um ein eigenes Michonne-Spin-Off zu drehen.
