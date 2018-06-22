Dreifache Mutter stillt noch immer vierjährige Tochter - mit erstaunlichen Folgen

Sarah Everett hat drei Kinder – ihre jüngste Tochter ist vier Jahre alt. Dennoch stillt sie sie noch immer täglich – und bricht damit ein Tabu.
"Wie lange stillen ist normal?", fragen sich viele Mütter. Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) rät dazu, Kinder 24 Monate (bei entsprechender Beikosteinführung) zu stillen. Andere sagen: maximal ein Jahr. Mütter, die sich an diese Empfehlungen nicht halten, werden nicht selten von ihrem Umfeld schief angeschaut. Auch Sarah Everett kennt solche unverständlichen Reaktionen zur Genüge – doch sie sind ihr egal.
Mutter stillt ihre vierjähriges Kind - und muss viel Kritik einstecken
Die Mutter von drei Kindern stillt ihre jüngste Tochter April seit vier Jahren. Sie ist eine Verfechterin einer neuen Bewegung, die sich für ein natürliches Stillen einsetzt, bei dem das Kind entscheidet, wann es damit aufhören will. Die 32-jährige Britin ist Fotografin und teilt ihr Familienleben mit ihren drei Kindern Archie, Luke und April regelmäßig auf Instagram – darunter sind auch viele Still-Bilder mit ihrem Töchterchen.
I love how she falls asleep on me each day. I find each of her breaths so relaxing and I breathe in the scent of her hair as she lays there all heavy on my chest. The high energy of a three year old has drifted away into a deep and peaceful sleep. I don't know how far our breastfeeding journey will take us but for now bedtime is one of my absolute favourite times of the day. I am reminded of how little she is still... this articulate, giant ball of imagination. This girl that takes herself off to the loo and returns with her hands smelling of soap. This little girl that has learnt to fasten her own buttons. We have chosen this path together, I am a little sad that we are slowly coming to its end but my goodness how proud I am ♥ #breastfeedingmama #breastfeeding #naturaltermbreastfeeding #mother #motherhood #homepreschooling #wahm
"Ich tue das nicht, um die Leute zu schocken, sondern um andere Frauen in ihrem Vorhaben zu bestärken", erklärt sie gegenüber der britischen Sun. "Bei Archie damals hatte ich das Gefühl, keine Wahl zu haben. Ich stillte ihn also nach einem Jahr ab, weil ich dachte, dass Mütter das eben so machen", erinnert sich Everett. Doch bereits mit Luke ließ sich die dreifache Mama mehr Zeit: Sie ließ ihn selbst entscheiden, wann er abgestillt werden wollte – was schließlich nach zwei Jahren und drei Monaten geschah.
Whenever I start a new project I am always keen to start it with me. It's important to me that I step into your shoes and share my journeys with you. My #NourishMeProject is all about showing Mothers who choose to breastfeed beyond 2 years into toddlerhood and beyond that they are not alone. I have been overwhelmed with messages of support for this project and I've only just mentioned it this weekend!Each woman has shared that they too feed their 2/3/4 year old. Already I feel this overwhelming feeling of sisterhood with these incredible women. It can feel like an incredibly lonely place, even for the most experienced breastfeeder! You see, when you reach these milestones often frequency of feeding has decreased considerably. Often mothers no longer talk about it, possibly out of worry of being judged but also just because feeds may only now occur at home, especially at bedtime. Though there is often encouragement and hopefully good support networks for breastfeeding in the early days /weeks /months you can feel like you're all alone as your child gets older. This simply isn't true! You are not alone and my goodness you are amazing! ♥ Creating beautiful portraits of mothers breastfeeding their children 2yrs+ this year is going to be an amazing journey and I can't wait to meet other mothers just like me. Women who may never have even expected to get this far or thought there was no way on earth they'd feed a child that could talk! As well as mothers that always knew they would. I'm looking forward to hearing their stories and sharing them with you. #breastfeedingmama #breastfeeding #naturalparenting #gentleparenting #naturaltermbreastfeeding #childhood #motherhood #mother #normalisebreastfeeding #toddlerfeeding #saraheverettphotography #colchesterphotographer #essexphotographer
Damals war sie bereits schwanger mit April und Everett hatte nun genug Selbstbewusstsein, um weiter zu gehen: "Dieses Mal wusste ich, dass ich April stillen wollte, bis sie zwei Jahre alt war. Wir tun es immer noch, allerdings wird sie nur noch vorm Zubettgehen für fünf bis sieben Minuten gestillt. Langsam wird es immer weniger. Es ist, als ob es sie beruhigen würde und sie tut es besonders gerne, wenn sie sehr müde ist oder es ihr schlecht geht", so die stolze Mutter. "Die Leute denken, dass ich sie die ganze Zeit stillen würde, aber sie nimmt auch feste Nahrung zu sich."
Ist Langzeit-Stillen sogar gesund fürs Kind?
Everett ist überzeugt, dass sie das Richtige tut – allein schon deshalb, weil April angeblich fast nie krank sei und sie sogar gesund blieb, als sich die restliche Familie einen schlimmen Virus einfing. Außerdem räumt sie mit Klischees rund um Kinder auf, die über Jahre gestillt werden: "Es heißt, dass Langzeit-Stillen April zu einem pingeligen, anhänglichen Kind macht. Aber das stimmt nicht. Sie ist sehr unabhängig und selbstbewusst."
Sie fordert daher, dass dieses Thema nicht mehr länger stigmatisiert werden sollte. "Dieses Tabu rund ums Stillen macht aus ihm ein Geheimnis, das es nicht sein muss. In Wahrheit sollte es endlich als normal angesehen werden."
