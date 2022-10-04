Xbox Highlights für 2023: Das sind alle neuen Xbox-Games
2023 wird wieder ein spannendes Jahr für alle, die eine Xbox Series X/S oder Xbox One haben. Wir stellen die Release-Highlights des kommenden Jahres vor.
Für die XBox-Konsolen, ob Series X/S oder One, erscheinen auch im kommenden Jahr wieder viele spannende Games. In den Releases tauchen nicht nur Spiele für die XBox Series X/S, sondern auch immer mal wieder für die Xbox One auf. Welche spannenden Spiele auf die Gamer warten, haben wir hier für die entsprechenden Monate aufgelistet. Insgesamt warten mehr als 110 neue Games im kommenden Jahr darauf, gespielt zu werden.
Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im Januar 2023
- One Piece Odyssey – 13. Januar
- Dead Space – 27. Januar 2023
Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im Februar 2023
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 2. Februar
- Deliver Us Mars – 2. Februar
- Dead Island 2 – 3. Februar
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 9. Februar 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy – 10. Februar
- Wanted: Dead – 14. Februar
- Wild Hearts – 17. Februar
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 21. Februar
- Destiny 2: Lightfall – 28. Februar
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – im Februar
Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im März 2023
- Skull and Bones – 9. März
- Resident Evil 4 – 24. März 2023
Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im April 2023
- Ad Infinitum – 20. April 2023
Xbox-Games: Alle Spiele im Juni 2023
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Juni 2023
Alle Xbox-Games, die 2023 offiziell erscheinen:
- AirportSim
- Alan Wake 2
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Ark 2
- Assassin‘s Creed Mirage
- Atlas Fallen
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Bat Boy
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Cocoon
- Crown Wars: The Black Prince
- Curse of the Sea Rats
- DC Justice League
- Demon School
- Diablo 4
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Version 1.0)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dune Awakening
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Endless Dungeon
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- Eternights
- Everywhere
- Exoprimal
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Forever Skies
- Forza Motorsport
- Freedom Planet 2
- Gangs of Sherwood
- Gloomhaven
- Hell is Us
- Hyenas
- Inescapable
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Game
- Kitori Academy
- Kona 2: Brume
- Layers of Fears
- Lies of P
- Lifeless Moon
- Lightyear Frontier
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Lost Eidolons
- Mato Anomalies
- Meet Your Maker
- Miasma Chronicles
- Mika and the Witch‘s Mountain
- Minecraft: Legends
- Moving Out 2
- My Team at Sandrock
- Noob: The Factionless
- OddBallers
- Off the Grid
- Paradize Project
- Park Beyond
- Payday 3
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Phantom Hellcat
- Pragmata
- Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- Ravenlok
- Redfall
- Replaced
- Routine
- SacriFire
- Scars Above
- Scathe
- SCP: Secret Files
- Simon the Sorcerer Origins
- Slitterhead
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake
- Stalker 2
- Starfield
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stray Blade
- Street Fighter 6
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Super Bomberman R 2
- Super Zoo Story
- Synduality
- System Shock
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered
- Tekken 8
- Teslagrad 2
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Division: Heartland
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series
- The Gap
- The Grid
- The Invincible
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Lords of the Fallen
- The Plucky Squire
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Tortuga: A Pirates Tale
- Trackmania
- Under the Waves
- Valheim
- Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun
- Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2
- War Hospital
- Wildmender
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- WWE 2K23
Bei den Games-Highlights für die Xbox Series X/S oder Xbox One sind für das kommende Jahr mehr als 100 Spiele angekündigt und für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei. Ob Simulationen à la „AirportSim“, Rennspiele oder Shooter. Es wird ein spannendes Jahr 2023 voller Games-Highlights.