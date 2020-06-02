Next-Gen

Spiele für PS5: Diese über 40 Games erscheinen für die Playstation 5

Aktualisiert:

+
© Ubisoft
© Ubisoft

Sony bringt zu Weihnachten 2020 seine neue Playstation 5 auf den Markt und Fans können sich auf neue Spiele freuen. Welche bereits bekannt sind, verraten wir hier.

  • Die Playstation 5* erscheint Weihnachten 2020.
  • Ein paar wenige Spiele sind bereits für die PS5 bestätigt.
  • Viele Spiele sind bislang nur Gerüchte.

Der Winter 2020 wird heiß: Sony und Microsoft bringen beiden zum diesjährigen Weihnachtsgeschäft ihre neuen Konsolen auf den Markt. Die Japaner gehen mit der Playstation 5* an den Start und aus Redmond macht sich die Xbox Series X* auf, die Fans für sich zu gewinnen.

Diese Spiele sind für die PS5 schon bestätigt

Wann genau die beiden Next-Gen-Konsolen erscheinen und wie teuer sie werden, ist noch nicht bekannt. Anders sieht es bei den Spielen aus. Wir stellen die bislang für die PS5* bestätigten Games (Stand: 29. Mai 2020) in einer übersichtlichen Tabelle dar:

Titel

Genre

Entwickler / Publisher

Release für PS5

A Rat's Quest

Action-Adventure

The Dreamarians

2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla*

Action-RPG

Ubisoft

Ende 2020

Battlefield 6

Ego-Shooter

DICE / Electronic Arts

2021

Chorus

Weltraum-Action

Fishlabs / Deep Silver

2021

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Shooter

Keelworks

unbekannt

Dauntless

Action-RPG

Phoenix Labs / Epic Games

unbekannt

DiRT 5

Rennspiel

Codemasters

unbekannt

Der Herr der Ringe: Gollum

Action-Adventure

Deadalic

2021

Dragon Age 4

Rollenspiel

BioWare / Electronic Arts

unbekannt

Dying Light 2

Action-Adventire

Techland

unbekannt

FIFA 21

Sport

Electronic Arts

Ende 2020

Fortnite

Battle-Royale-Shooter

Epic Games

zum Launch

Godfall

Action-RPG

Counterplay Games, Gearbox Software

Ende 2020

Gods & Monsters

Action-Adventure

Ubisoft

unbekannt

Gothic Remake

RPG

THQ Nordic

unbekannt

Madden NFL 21

Sport

Electronic Arts

Ende 2020

Marvel's Avengers

Action-Adventure

Crystal Dynamics, Crystal Northwest, Eidos Montréal, Square Enix

unbekannt

MicroMan

Action-Survival

Glob Games Studio

unbekannt

Moonray

Action-RPG

Everything is Full of Gods

unbekannt

NHL 21

Sport

Electronic Arts

Ende 2020

Nth^O Infinity Reborn

Action-RPG

KITATUS

Februar 2021

Observer System Redux

Psycho-Horror

Bloober Team / Aspyr

Ende 2020

Outriders

Shooter

People Can Fly, Square Enix

Ende 2020

Path of Exile 2

Action-RPG

Grinding Gear Games

Ende 2020

PsyHotel

Simulation

RG Crew / Ultimate Games

unbekannt

Quantum Error

Horror

TeamKill Media

Ende 2020

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Ego-Shooter

Ubisoft

unbekannt

Rainbow Six: Siege

Ego-Shooter

Ubisoft

Ende 2020

Redo! Enhanced Edition

Metroidvania

Robson Paiva

Ende 2020

Scarlet Nexus

Rollenspiel

Bandai Namco

unbekannt

Sniper Elite 5

Ego-Shooter

Rebellion

unbekannt

Soulborn

RPG-Adventure

Pixelmad Studios

Ende 2021

Starfield

Weltraum-RPG

Bethesda

2021

The Elder Scrolls 6

Action-RPG

Bethesda

unbekannt

The Sims 5

Lebenssimulation

Maxis / Electronic Arts

unbekannt

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Simulation

MasterCode / Ultimate Games

2021

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Action-RPG

Hardsuit Labs / Deep Silver, Paradox

2020

Warframe

Action-RPG

Digital Extremes

2020

WRC 9

Rennspiel

Kylotonn / Bigben Interactive

3. September 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion*

Action-Adventure

Ubisoft

unbekannt

Diese Spiele könnten für die Playstation 5 erscheinen

Titel

Genre

Entwickler / Publisher

Release für PS5

Baldur's Gate 3

RPG

Larian Studios

unbekannt

Cyberpunk 2077*

Action-RPG

CD Projekt Red

unbekannt

Dreams

Game-Creation-System

Media Molecule, Sony Interactive Entertainment

unbekannt

Death Stranding*

Action-Adventure

Kojima Productions, Sony

unbekannt

Elder Scrolls 6

RPG

Bethesda

unbekannt

Final Fantasy VII Remake*

RPG

Square Enix

unbekannt

Ghost of Tsushima

Action-Adventure

Sucker Punch Productions, Sony

unbekannt

Gran Turismo 7

Rennspiel

Polyphony Digital, Sony

unbekannt

Grand Theft Auto 6*

Action-Adventure

Rockstar Games

unbekannt

God of War 2

Action-Adventure

Sony

unbekannt

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Action-Adventure

Guerrilla Games, Sony

unbekannt

The Last of Us: Part 2*

Action-Adventure

Naughty Dog

unbekannt

Uncharted 5

Action-Adventure

Naughty Dog

unbekannt

Umfrage: Welche neue Konsole werden Sie sich kaufen?

anb / ök

"Cyberpunk 2077", "Doom Eternal" und "Half-Life": Diese Spielekracher erscheinen 2020

So heiß ersehnt war wohl kaum ein anderes Spiel in der Geschichte: "Cyberpunk 2077" von den "The Witcher"-Machern CD Projekt Red. Im April 2020 ist es endlich soweit und die Fans können in Night City eintauchen. An ihrer Seite steht jemand ganz besonderes: Johnny Silverhand, gespielt und gesprochen von Keanu Reeves. "Cyberpunk 2077" erscheint am 17. September 2020.
So heiß ersehnt war wohl kaum ein anderes Spiel in der Geschichte: "Cyberpunk 2077" von den "The Witcher"-Machern CD Projekt Red. Im April 2020 ist es endlich soweit und die Fans können in Night City eintauchen. An ihrer Seite steht jemand ganz besonderes: Johnny Silverhand, gespielt und gesprochen von Keanu Reeves. "Cyberpunk 2077" erscheint am 17. September 2020. © CD Projekt Red
Fünf Jahre nach den Ereignissen von "The Last of Us", schlüpfen Spieler in "The Last of Us Part 2" wieder in die Rolle von Ellie. Mittlerweile haben sich Ellie und Joel in Jackson, Wymoning niedergelassen. Doch ein Unglück reißt Ellie aus der Idylle. "The Last of Us Part 2" erscheint am 29. Mai 2020 für die Playstation 4.
Fünf Jahre nach den Ereignissen von "The Last of Us", schlüpfen Spieler in "The Last of Us Part 2" wieder in die Rolle von Ellie. Mittlerweile haben sich Ellie und Joel in Jackson, Wymoning niedergelassen. Doch ein Unglück reißt Ellie aus der Idylle. "The Last of Us Part 2" erscheint am 29. Mai 2020 für die Playstation 4. © Naught Dog
2016 schaffte Bethesda mit dem Remake von "Doom" einen Neustart der Serie. Im März 2020 geht der Doomguy in "Doom Eternal" wieder auf Dämonenjagd. Die Kreaturen des Bösens haben die Erde überrannt und nur der Doomguy kann die Welt noch retten. "Doom Eternal" erscheint am 20. März 2020.
2016 schaffte Bethesda mit dem Remake von "Doom" einen Neustart der Serie. Im März 2020 geht der Doomguy in "Doom Eternal" wieder auf Dämonenjagd. Die Kreaturen des Bösens haben die Erde überrannt und nur der Doomguy kann die Welt noch retten. "Doom Eternal" erscheint am 20. März 2020. © Bethesda
Schon 23 Jahre hat "Final Fantasy VII" auf dem Buckel. Zeit für ein Remake dachte sich Entwickler Square Enix und am 3. März 2020 ist es soweit. Fans des RPGs können in verbesserter Grafik nochmal die packende Story von "Final Fantasy VII" erleben.
Schon 23 Jahre hat "Final Fantasy VII" auf dem Buckel. Zeit für ein Remake, dachte sich Entwickler Square Enix und am 10. April 2020 ist es soweit. Fans des RPGs können in verbesserter Grafik nochmal die packende Story von "Final Fantasy VII" erleben. © Square Enix
Seit Jahren warten Fans auf "Half-Life 3", doch Valve erfüllt Spielern den Wunsch einfach nicht. Stattdessen gibt es in diesem Jahr "Half-Life: Alyx". Dabei handelt es sich um ein VR-Spiel für den PC und die Handlung spielt vor "Half-Life 2". Spieler übernehmen die Rolle von Alyx Vance, eine enge Verbündete von Gordon Freeman im Kampf gegen die Combine. "Half-Life: Alyx" erscheint im März 2020.
Seit Jahren warten Fans auf "Half-Life 3", doch Valve erfüllt Spielern den Wunsch einfach nicht. Stattdessen gibt es in diesem Jahr "Half-Life: Alyx". Dabei handelt es sich um ein VR-Spiel für den PC und die Handlung spielt vor "Half-Life 2". Spieler übernehmen die Rolle von Alyx Vance, eine enge Verbündete von Gordon Freeman im Kampf gegen die Combine. "Half-Life: Alyx" erscheint im März 2020. © Valve
Der Master Chief kehrt zurück, aber was er in "Halo Infinite" erleben wird, ist noch nicht wirklich bekannt. Die Geschichte soll allerdings menschlicher werden und zu den Wurzeln der Serie zurückkehren. Einen Release-Termin hat "Halo Infinite" noch nicht. Microsoft gibt lediglich das vierte Quartal 2020 als Veröffentlichungszeitraum an.
Der Master Chief kehrt zurück, aber was er in "Halo Infinite" erleben wird, ist noch nicht wirklich bekannt. Die Geschichte soll allerdings menschlicher werden und zu den Wurzeln der Serie zurückkehren. Einen Release-Termin hat "Halo Infinite" noch nicht. Microsoft gibt lediglich das vierte Quartal 2020 als Veröffentlichungszeitraum an. © Microsoft
Die ersten Bilder vom "Microsoft Flight Simulator" versetzte die Games-Branche in Staunen. Die ganze Welt sollen Spieler bereisen können - und das auch noch in 4K und mit realistischem Wetter. Über zwei Millionen Städte und über 40.000 Flughäfen hat Microsoft versprochen. Wie sich der "Microsoft Flight Simulator" am Ende spielen lässt, zeigt sich voraussichtlich noch in diesem Jahr. Ein konkretes Datum für den Release gibt es allerdings noch nicht.
Die ersten Bilder vom "Microsoft Flight Simulator" versetzte die Games-Branche in Staunen. Die ganze Welt sollen Spieler bereisen können - und das auch noch in 4K und mit realistischem Wetter. Über zwei Millionen Städte und über 40.000 Flughäfen hat Microsoft versprochen. Wie sich der "Microsoft Flight Simulator" am Ende spielen lässt, zeigt sich voraussichtlich noch in diesem Jahr. Ein konkretes Datum für den Release gibt es allerdings noch nicht. © Microsoft
Es wuselt wieder: Noch in diesem Jahr soll der neueste Teil der "Siedler" erscheinen. Das Spiel startet die Marke neu und soll "Die Siedler" wieder zum Erfolg führen. Eigentlich sollte das Game schon längst erschienen sein, aber man wollte sich mehr Zeit nehmen, um "Die Siedler" zu optimieren. Ein genaues Relase-Datum gibt es nicht, nur die vage Aussage, dass es im Jahr 2020 erscheinen soll.
Es wuselt wieder: Noch in diesem Jahr soll der neueste Teil der "Siedler" erscheinen. Das Spiel startet die Marke neu und soll "Die Siedler" wieder zum Erfolg führen. Eigentlich sollte das Game schon längst erschienen sein, aber man wollte sich mehr Zeit nehmen, um "Die Siedler" zu optimieren. Ein genaues Relase-Datum gibt es nicht, nur die vage Aussage, dass es im Jahr 2020 erscheinen soll. © Ubisoft
Schon vor der offiziellen Präsentation auf der Blizzcon 2019 veröffentlichte ein Streamer zahlreiche Details zu "Overwatch 2". Spieler des Nachfolgers sollen gegen "Overwatch 1"-Gamer im Multiplayer antreten können. Zudem sollen alle neuen Helden, Karten und Modi von "Overwatch 2" auch für den Vorgänger erscheinen. Einen festen Releasetermin gibt es für "Overwatch 2" noch nicht, aber 2020 scheint eine Veröffentlichung möglich zu sein.
Schon vor der offiziellen Präsentation auf der Blizzcon 2019 veröffentlichte ein Streamer zahlreiche Details zu "Overwatch 2". Spieler des Nachfolgers sollen gegen "Overwatch 1"-Gamer im Multiplayer antreten können. Zudem sollen alle neuen Helden, Karten und Modi von "Overwatch 2" auch für den Vorgänger erscheinen. Einen festen Releasetermin gibt es für "Overwatch 2" noch nicht, aber 2020 scheint eine Veröffentlichung möglich zu sein. © Blizzard
Eigentlich schon für März 2020 geplant, verschob Ubisoft sein Hacker-Spiel "Watch Dogs Legions" auf das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21. Man wolle noch an der riesigen Welt feilen. Spieler sollen in "Watch Dogs" jeden Charakter im Game übernehmen können. "Watch Dogs Legions" erscheint zwischen Apirl 2020 und März 2021.
Eigentlich schon für März 2020 geplant, verschob Ubisoft sein Hacker-Spiel "Watch Dogs Legions" auf das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21. Man wolle noch an der riesigen Welt feilen. Spieler sollen in "Watch Dogs" jeden Charakter im Game übernehmen können. "Watch Dogs Legions" erscheint zwischen Apirl 2020 und März 2021. © Ubisoft

