Spiele für PS5: Diese über 40 Games erscheinen für die Playstation 5
Aktualisiert:
Sony bringt zu Weihnachten 2020 seine neue Playstation 5 auf den Markt und Fans können sich auf neue Spiele freuen. Welche bereits bekannt sind, verraten wir hier.
- Die Playstation 5* erscheint Weihnachten 2020.
- Ein paar wenige Spiele sind bereits für die PS5 bestätigt.
- Viele Spiele sind bislang nur Gerüchte.
Der Winter 2020 wird heiß: Sony und Microsoft bringen beiden zum diesjährigen Weihnachtsgeschäft ihre neuen Konsolen auf den Markt. Die Japaner gehen mit der Playstation 5* an den Start und aus Redmond macht sich die Xbox Series X* auf, die Fans für sich zu gewinnen.
Diese Spiele sind für die PS5 schon bestätigt
Wann genau die beiden Next-Gen-Konsolen erscheinen und wie teuer sie werden, ist noch nicht bekannt. Anders sieht es bei den Spielen aus. Wir stellen die bislang für die PS5* bestätigten Games (Stand: 29. Mai 2020) in einer übersichtlichen Tabelle dar:
|
Titel
|
Genre
|
Entwickler / Publisher
Release für PS5
|
A Rat's Quest
|
Action-Adventure
|
The Dreamarians
2021
|
Action-RPG
|
Ubisoft
Ende 2020
|
Battlefield 6
|
Ego-Shooter
|
DICE / Electronic Arts
2021
|
Chorus
|
Weltraum-Action
|
Fishlabs / Deep Silver
2021
|
Cygni: All Guns Blazing
|
Shooter
|
Keelworks
unbekannt
|
Dauntless
|
Action-RPG
|
Phoenix Labs / Epic Games
unbekannt
|
DiRT 5
|
Rennspiel
|
Codemasters
unbekannt
|
Der Herr der Ringe: Gollum
|
Action-Adventure
|
Deadalic
2021
|
Dragon Age 4
|
Rollenspiel
|
BioWare / Electronic Arts
unbekannt
|
Dying Light 2
|
Action-Adventire
|
Techland
unbekannt
|
FIFA 21
|
Sport
|
Electronic Arts
Ende 2020
|
Fortnite
|
Battle-Royale-Shooter
|
Epic Games
zum Launch
|
Godfall
|
Action-RPG
|
Counterplay Games, Gearbox Software
Ende 2020
|
Gods & Monsters
|
Action-Adventure
|
Ubisoft
unbekannt
|
Gothic Remake
|
RPG
|
THQ Nordic
unbekannt
|
Madden NFL 21
|
Sport
|
Electronic Arts
Ende 2020
|
Marvel's Avengers
|
Action-Adventure
|
Crystal Dynamics, Crystal Northwest, Eidos Montréal, Square Enix
unbekannt
|
MicroMan
|
Action-Survival
|
Glob Games Studio
unbekannt
|
Moonray
|
Action-RPG
|
Everything is Full of Gods
unbekannt
|
NHL 21
|
Sport
|
Electronic Arts
Ende 2020
|
Nth^O Infinity Reborn
|
Action-RPG
|
KITATUS
Februar 2021
|
Observer System Redux
|
Psycho-Horror
|
Bloober Team / Aspyr
Ende 2020
|
Outriders
|
Shooter
|
People Can Fly, Square Enix
Ende 2020
|
Path of Exile 2
|
Action-RPG
|
Grinding Gear Games
Ende 2020
|
PsyHotel
|
Simulation
|
RG Crew / Ultimate Games
unbekannt
|
Quantum Error
|
Horror
|
TeamKill Media
Ende 2020
|
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
|
Ego-Shooter
|
Ubisoft
unbekannt
|
Rainbow Six: Siege
|
Ego-Shooter
|
Ubisoft
Ende 2020
|
Redo! Enhanced Edition
|
Metroidvania
|
Robson Paiva
Ende 2020
|
Scarlet Nexus
|
Rollenspiel
|
Bandai Namco
unbekannt
|
Sniper Elite 5
|
Ego-Shooter
|
Rebellion
unbekannt
|
Soulborn
|
RPG-Adventure
|
Pixelmad Studios
Ende 2021
|
Starfield
|
Weltraum-RPG
|
Bethesda
2021
|
The Elder Scrolls 6
|
Action-RPG
|
Bethesda
unbekannt
|
The Sims 5
|
Lebenssimulation
|
Maxis / Electronic Arts
unbekannt
|
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
|
Simulation
|
MasterCode / Ultimate Games
2021
|
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
|
Action-RPG
|
Hardsuit Labs / Deep Silver, Paradox
2020
|
Warframe
|
Action-RPG
|
Digital Extremes
2020
|
WRC 9
|
Rennspiel
|
Kylotonn / Bigben Interactive
3. September 2020
|
Action-Adventure
|
Ubisoft
unbekannt
Diese Spiele könnten für die Playstation 5 erscheinen
|
Titel
|
Genre
|
Entwickler / Publisher
Release für PS5
|
Baldur's Gate 3
|
RPG
|
Larian Studios
unbekannt
|
Action-RPG
|
CD Projekt Red
unbekannt
|
Dreams
|
Game-Creation-System
|
Media Molecule, Sony Interactive Entertainment
unbekannt
|
Action-Adventure
|
Kojima Productions, Sony
unbekannt
|
Elder Scrolls 6
|
RPG
|
Bethesda
unbekannt
|
RPG
|
Square Enix
unbekannt
|
Ghost of Tsushima
|
Action-Adventure
|
Sucker Punch Productions, Sony
unbekannt
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
Rennspiel
|
Polyphony Digital, Sony
unbekannt
|
Action-Adventure
|
Rockstar Games
unbekannt
|
God of War 2
|
Action-Adventure
|
Sony
unbekannt
|
Horizon Zero Dawn 2
|
Action-Adventure
|
Guerrilla Games, Sony
unbekannt
|
Action-Adventure
|
Naughty Dog
unbekannt
|
Uncharted 5
|
Action-Adventure
|
Naughty Dog
unbekannt
anb / ök
