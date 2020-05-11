Interview für einen guten Zweck
Mega-Verwandlung: Ex-Herzogin Meghan überrascht im „Homeoffice“ mit völlig neuem Look
Mega-Verwandlung bei Meghan! In einem Instagram-Interview präsentierte sich die zurückgetretene Herzogin und Ehefrau von Prinz Harry mit einem völlig neuen Look.
- Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle sorgen seit ihrem „Megxit“ öfter für Aufsehen.
- Das Ehepaar ist seit zwei Monaten offiziell aus dem Königshaus zurückgetreten.
- Herzogin Meghan zeigte sich in der Corona*-Krise in einem völlig veränderten Look.
Los Angeles - Seit April sind Prinz Harry und seine Ehefrau Meghan Markle* von ihren Pflichten im britischen Königshaus zurückgetreten*, um sich erst in Kanada und später in den Vereinigten Staaten neu anzufangen. Während der Corona-Krise* stand bei Meghan offenbar Homeoffice an, dazu präsentierte die ehemalige Hollywood-Schauspielerin* einen völlig veränderten Look.
Meghan Markles neues Leben: Lässiger Lifestyle benötigt lässigen Style
Veränderung scheint seit der ersten Ankündigung des „Megxit“* das Motto des Ehepaars und ihres Sohnes Archie* zu sein, besonders Meghan stimmt sich offenbar auch äußerlich darauf einzustimmen. Bei den zahlreichen offiziellen Auftritten der inaktiven Herzogin von Sussex zeigte sie sich stets von ihrer glamourösen Seite und überzeugte oft mit ihrem makellosen Style. Doch es darf bei Meghan neuerdings auch etwas lässiger sein, wie sie neulich in einem Interview auf Instagram demonstrierte.
Der Videobeitrag, in dem Meghan* im Fokus steht, stammt vom Instagram-Account einer Non-Profit-Organisation namens „Smark Work Charity“, die Meghan auch persönlich unterstützt. Die Organisation unterstützt hilfsbedürftige Frauen durch Coachings und Outfits bei der Jobsuche.
Meghan Markle mit neuem Look: Ex-Schauspielerin im Homeoffice-Interview
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly - the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips - I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
Doch im Interview zeigte sie sich nicht gezwungen professionell, sondern ganz locker. Die gewohnt offenen Haare versteckte Meghan* diesmal und trug sie hochgesteckt. Die Adelige im Ruhestand setzt anscheinend auf einen legeren Half Bun und scheint sich in ihrer neuen Unabhängigkeit recht wohl zu fühlen.
Meghan Markle lobt „erstaunliche Arbeit“ der Organisation in der Corona-Krise
Die Gattin von Prinz Harry, der kürzlich eine Klinik aufsuchte, ist scheinbar zufrieden mit ihrem Familienleben* an ihrem Geburtsort Kalifornien. Auch die desaströsen Corona-Situation in den USA bringt Meghan nicht davon ab, die Leistungen der Stiftung in Krisenzeiten hervorzuheben. Es war ihr demnach eine Ehre, „die erstaunliche Arbeit zu sehen, die Sie leisten, um ihre Programme an die Realität dieser Pandemie anzupassen“. Seit mehreren Wochen ist die „Smart Work Charity“ nur noch digital verfügbar.
Now this is a hairstyle that's flattering and super easy to create, so we're stealing the look straight from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle https://t.co/YiLrVm1EMe pic.twitter.com/SMNrm1X92N— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) May 6, 2020
