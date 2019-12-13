Herzogin Meghan: Altes Foto enthüllt Detail aus ihrer Vergangenheit

Ein altes Foto von einer Obdachlosenküche zeigt: Herzogin Meghan hat sich schon in der vor-royalen Zeit sozial engagiert.
- Ein Foto zeigt Herzogin Meghan bei einem sozialen Engagement in der Obdachlosenküche
- Meghan und Harry engagieren sich sehr für soziale Projekte
- Meghan nutzt ihre Auszeit für ein neues soziales Projekt
London - Herzogin Meghan ist momentan wieder mal auf Auszeit in den USA - wohlgemerkt: einer Auszeit von den royalen Pflichten. „Meghan nimmt vielleicht offiziell eine royale Pause, aber glauben Sie bloß nicht, dass sie ihren Fuß vom Gas nimmt", verriet ein Insider dem britischen Blatt Daily Mail. Was ist da im Busch? Ein Foto aus ihrer vor-royalen Zeit gibt Aufschluss.
Herzogin Meghan auf altem Foto entdeckt: Die Ex-Schauspielerin half schon früher Obdachlosen
Das Saint Felix Centre von Toronto hat es auf Instagram veröffentlicht und sich bei der Herzogin von Sussex und ihrem Mann bedankt. Darauf zu sehen ist eine Gruppe Menschen in einer eher sterilen Umgebung, einige tragen Schürzen. Das Foto stammt laut der Wohltätigkeitsorganisation aus der Obdachlosenküche von Toronto. Und hinten mit darauf lächelt Meghan.
Meghan habe sich regelmäßig freiwillig in der Küche zum „Community Meals Program" gemeldet, berichtet die Hilfsorganisation und verrät weiter: „Die Herzogin spendete auch Essen vom 'Suits'-Set, und an einem Thanksgiving brachte sie das gesamte Essen, die Truthähne und die Garnituren für über 100 Personen mit.“ Als Meghan sich dort engagierte, stand sie noch für die Anwaltsserie „Suits" in Kanada vor der Kamera.
We feel very grateful and honoured to have been highlighted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, as one of 12 charities doing important work worldwide. This photo has Meghan volunteering in our kitchen! ❤ . The couple said: “With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness. Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the “Twelve Days of Christmas” - we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year.” . Meghan Markle was an active supporter and volunteer of St. Felix Centre during her time living in the city while working on Suits. She volunteered on a regular basis in our kitchen as part of our Community Meals Program. The Duchess also donated food from the set of Suits, and on one Thanksgiving she brought in all the food, turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people. . Through our Twitter account we responded to the announcement: “Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of Duchess Meghan volunteering with us – though we remember her just as 'the lovely Meghan'. We're happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We'd love for her to visit us again one day.” . Thousands of people have responded to the call to visit our social media platforms, many of them urging people to make a donation to our Lighting the Way Christmas campaign. . Many vulnerable people in our Toronto need your support! If you are planning your holiday giving, please consider making a donation to our Lighting the Way campaign - link in our bio. Your support can make all the difference! . #Toronto #stfelixcentre #homeless #charity #harryandmeghan #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #volunteer #lovetoronto #blogto #curiocitytoronto #hypetoronto #libertyvillage #queenwest #toreats #tdot #6ixgrams #torontolife #igerstoronto
Ihre frühere „Wirkungsstätte“ hat die Herzogin nicht vergessen. Vor einer Woche hat das Herzogspaar auf seinem Instagram-Account zwölf Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen gewürdigt, deren Arbeit während der Wintermonate besonders wichtig ist - darunter das St. Felix Centre in Toronto. Das wollte sich mit dem Foto für die Würdigung bedanken.
Royals: Meghan Markle sammelt gerade für neue Stiftung
Was beweist das Ganze? Auch wenn soziales Engagement im britischen Königshaus großgeschrieben wird - Meghan engagiert sich keineswegs aus Pflichtschuldigkeit. Gutes zu tun, liegt ihr seit Langem am Herzen. Zusammen mit ihrer früheren PR-Agentin Keleigh Thomas Morgan ist sie in den USA gerade dabei, für ihreneue Stiftung „Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex" zehn Millionen US-Dollar an Spendengeldern zu sammeln.
Den Plan nimmt sie sehr ernst. Laut Daily Mail soll bereits ein 18-Monatsplan aufgestellt worden sein. Und Ehemann Harry steht voll und ganz hinter ihr. Beide nutzen ihren Instagram-Account @sussexroyal, um auf soziale Projekte aufmerksam zu machen. Gegenüber der Gala ist sich Royal-Experte Omid Scobie sicher: Prinzessin Diana wäre stolz auf das soziale Engagement des Paares. „Wenn sie heute noch unter uns wäre, würde sie genau das Gleiche auf Social Media tun“, sagt der Experte.
Rubriklistenbild: © picture alliance/dpa / Facundo Arrizabalaga