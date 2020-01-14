„Heißeste Oma der Welt“ zeigt Ihre Kurven: Neue unwiderstehliche Fotos aufgetaucht

View this post on Instagram

This year has been an eye opener. Over the years I set out to motivate myself by doing photo shoots. Yes, I motivate myself. I watch myself fluctuate year after year. I am often surprised with all the hard work I do day after day in the gym working out, hot yoga, aesthetic treatments, infrared saunas, dry saunas, following advice from trainers. Literally spending all my time trying to nail my diet without feeling like shit and missing out on fun. Most people might think, why does she care, why do you have to go through so much for attention. Well that’s expected from the majority of people who know nothing about the underlining issues in appearance. My appearance is a sign of my health. I took a deeper step in my health this year to look at my blood work for the last 5-6 months to find out that I was fighting against something I could never win alone. No matter how hard I work out and eat “healthy”. I wasn’t eating nutrient rich foods that my body needed and now I’m reversing this.. it’s going to be a process. I’m very lucky I didn’t give up and say what most people say to themselves like “ this is how all my family is, we’re skinny/ big”, “it’s genetic”, and blah blah. Wrong. Not true. If your whole family eats the same. There’s your answer. Diet is per individual. No one should ever eat the same In order to lose weight. You can only eat the same to gain weight. That’s the easy part. Gaining weight with someone. This is a body that works out more then the average and treats herself like somewhat of an athlete and I have no muscle definition. Why? Because I was nutrient deficient and had a pre-diabetic sign of high blood sugar that causes insulin resistance. Which caused inconsistency in my fitness routine and feeling tired even if I ate “healthy” along with high estrogen and low progesterone which also has its way of keeping me from my goals no matter how much I try. There is hope for me to see the definition Im dreaming of having .. Stay tuned. I’m working with some great doctors this year to better my health which is a reflection of my appearance. What you see .. is telling you something ❤️ : @harrylhgfx